Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $41.99, marking a +0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.92% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 8.26% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Altria as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2022. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.63%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.4 billion, down 3.88% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $20.83 billion, which would represent changes of +4.77% and -1.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% lower within the past month. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Altria is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.91, which means Altria is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

