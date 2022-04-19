Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $55.22, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 4.5% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 1.87% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.8 billion, down 1.6% from the year-ago period.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.83 per share and revenue of $20.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.77% and -1.16%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% lower. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.59.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.83 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

