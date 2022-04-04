Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $52.72, marking a +0.02% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 1.46% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.64% in that time.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.10, up 2.8% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.8 billion, down 1.6% from the year-ago period.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $20.91 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.99% and -0.95%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Altria currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.9. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.56, which means Altria is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, putting it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

