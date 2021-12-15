Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed at $45.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.64%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 2.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.83%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Altria as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion, down 0.24% from the year-ago period.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.61 per share and revenue of $21.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.73% and +0.93%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Altria is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.12.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

