Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed at $45.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.62% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 3.25% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.2% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 1, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Altria to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $20.82 billion, which would represent changes of +3.1% and +0.63%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Altria is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.93.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

