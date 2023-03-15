Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $46.87, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 1.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.52%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.06%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Altria as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 5.36% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.03 billion, up 4.4% from the year-ago period.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.07 per share and revenue of $21.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.75% and +2.38%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.14% higher within the past month. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Altria has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.22 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.61.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altria Group, Inc. (MO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.