Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed at $51.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 0.79% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 6.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Altria as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2022. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.10 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.8%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.82 billion, down 1.17% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.85 per share and revenue of $21.01 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.21% and -0.5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.52. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.84, so we one might conclude that Altria is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.63. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.13 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

