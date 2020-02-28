Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $40.37, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 3.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 16.04% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 8.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.05% in that time.

MO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MO to post earnings of $0.99 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.59 billion, up 4.51% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $20.19 billion, which would represent changes of +4.74% and +2.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. MO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, MO currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.72.

Investors should also note that MO has a PEG ratio of 1.43 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.