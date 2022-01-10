Altria (MO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $50.54, marking a +1.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 10.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 5.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.04 billion, down 0.24% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Altria currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.17.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

