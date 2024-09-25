Altria (MO) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $51.04, marking a -0.29% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.7%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 3.43% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.95% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Altria will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.36, reflecting a 6.25% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.35 billion, showing a 1.4% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.11 per share and a revenue of $20.38 billion, signifying shifts of +3.23% and -0.59%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.1% upward. Altria is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Altria has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.03 right now. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 10.03 for its industry.

One should further note that MO currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.19 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

