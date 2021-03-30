Altria (MO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed at $51.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 17.42% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 9.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.4% in that time.

MO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 29, 2021. On that day, MO is projected to report earnings of $1.04 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.59%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.97 billion, down 1.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $21.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.59% and +2.61%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.27% lower. MO currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, MO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.51, which means MO is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.87. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Altria Group, Inc. (MO): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.