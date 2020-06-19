Altria (MO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $40.69, marking a -1.88% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

MO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MO to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.27%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.06 billion, down 2.57% from the year-ago period.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.24 per share and revenue of $20.30 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.47% and +2.57%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MO. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% lower. MO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MO has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.77 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.51.

It is also worth noting that MO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

