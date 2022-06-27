Altria (MO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Altria (MO) closed at $43.19 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.48% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.11%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 20.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Altria will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 0.81% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.41 billion, down 3.67% from the prior-year quarter.

MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.84 per share and revenue of $20.92 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.99% and -0.9%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower. Altria is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Altria is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.62, so we one might conclude that Altria is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Tobacco was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.6 at yesterday's closing price.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

