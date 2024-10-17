Altria (MO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Altria (MO) ending at $49.74, denoting a -0.84% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 0.93% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.37% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Altria will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 31, 2024. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.36 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 6.25%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $5.29 billion, reflecting a 0.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.11 per share and revenue of $20.32 billion, which would represent changes of +3.23% and -0.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Altria. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.05% downward. Right now, Altria possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Altria's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.83. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.83 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Tobacco industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, placing it within the top 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

