Altria (MO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Altria (MO) reached $41.96, with a +0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker's shares have seen a decrease of 0.53% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.79% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Altria in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 25, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.15, down 2.54% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.73 billion, indicating a 0.62% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $20.58 billion, indicating changes of +2.63% and +0.36%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. Altria presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Altria is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.19. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.19 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that MO has a PEG ratio of 2.51. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Tobacco industry stood at 1.63 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

