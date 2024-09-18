Altria (MO) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Altria (MO) closed at $50.63, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.31%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had lost 1.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Altria in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 31, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.36, signifying a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $5.35 billion, indicating a 1.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.11 per share and a revenue of $20.38 billion, demonstrating changes of +3.23% and -0.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Altria. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.1% increase. Right now, Altria possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Altria is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.99 for its industry.

It's also important to note that MO currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Tobacco industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.21.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, placing it within the top 4% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

