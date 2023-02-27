Altria in talks to buy vaping startup NJOY for about $2.75 billion - WSJ

Adds details from report

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc MO.N is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc for at least $2.75 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal for NJOY, one of the few e-cigarette makers whose products have clearance from federal regulators, could be announced as soon as this week, the report says, adding that the talks could still fall apart.

The Wall Street Journal further notes that the proposed deal includes an additional $500 million earnout if regulatory milestones are met.

NJOY and Altria did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

