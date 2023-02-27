Markets
MO

Altria In Talks To Buy E-cigarette Startup NJOY For At Least $2.75 Bln : Report

February 27, 2023 — 10:40 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Marlboro maker Altria Group Inc. (MO) is in advanced talks to buy e-cigarette startup NJOY Holdings Inc. for at least $2.75 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with matter.

Altria reportedly plans to divest its stake in Juul Labs Inc.

The deal for NJOY could be announced as soon as this week, though the talks could still fall apart. The proposed deal includes an additional $500 million earnout if certain regulatory milestones are met, the report said.

According to the report, Altria in 2018 paid $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul Labs. Altria now values Juul at $714 million—down from the $38 billion valuation when Altria first invested.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.