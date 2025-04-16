Altria Group's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at $96.6 billion by market cap, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) operates as a tobacco company, offering a wide portfolio of leading tobacco products in the U.S. The Richmond, Virginia-based company owns several subsidiaries, manufacturing both combustible and smoke-free products.
The tobacco giant is gearing up to release its first-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect MO to report an adjusted EPS of $1.17, up a modest 1.7% from $1.15 reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has surpassed Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it has missed the projections on two other occasions.
For the full fiscal 2025, MO is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $5.28, up 3.1% from $5.12 reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 3.8% year-over-year to $5.48 per share.
MO stock prices have soared 40.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 10.9% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6.6% returns during the same time frame.
Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Altria Group’s stock prices dipped 2.1% after the release of its Q4 results on Jan. 30. The company’s revenues net of excise increased by a modest 1.6% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 1.1%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared 9.3% year-over-year to $1.29, beating the analysts’ projections by 1.6%. However, the company expects its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to range between $5.22 to $5.37, representing a modest increase from $5.12 adjusted EPS reported in fiscal 2024, which likely failed to impress investors.
The consensus view on Altria is neutral with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of the 11 analysts covering the MO stock, three recommend “Strong Buy,” six advise “Hold,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell” rating. As of writing, the stock is trading slightly above its mean price target of $54.67.
More news from Barchart
- Nvidia and 2 Other Chip Stocks to Buy Following ‘Liberation Day,’ According to Analysts
- Boost Your Coca-Cola Dividend with this Options Strategy
- Amazon Could Be the Future Owner of TikTok. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold AMZN Stock Now?
- Nasdaq Futures Plunge After Nvidia Curbs, U.S. Retail Sales Data and Powell Speech in Focus
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.