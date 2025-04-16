Altria Group's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Valued at $96.6 billion by market cap, Altria Group, Inc. (MO) operates as a tobacco company, offering a wide portfolio of leading tobacco products in the U.S. The Richmond, Virginia-based company owns several subsidiaries, manufacturing both combustible and smoke-free products.

The tobacco giant is gearing up to release its first-quarter results before the markets open on Tuesday, Apr. 29. Ahead of the event, analysts expect MO to report an adjusted EPS of $1.17, up a modest 1.7% from $1.15 reported in the year-ago quarter. While the company has surpassed Street’s bottom-line estimates twice over the past four quarters, it has missed the projections on two other occasions.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full fiscal 2025, MO is expected to deliver an adjusted EPS of $5.28, up 3.1% from $5.12 reported in fiscal 2024. While in fiscal 2026, its earnings are expected to grow 3.8% year-over-year to $5.48 per share.

MO stock prices have soared 40.5% over the past 52 weeks, significantly outpacing the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 10.9% gains and the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 6.6% returns during the same time frame.

Despite reporting better-than-expected results, Altria Group’s stock prices dipped 2.1% after the release of its Q4 results on Jan. 30. The company’s revenues net of excise increased by a modest 1.6% year-over-year to $5.1 billion, surpassing the Street’s expectations by 1.1%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS soared 9.3% year-over-year to $1.29, beating the analysts’ projections by 1.6%. However, the company expects its fiscal 2025 adjusted EPS to range between $5.22 to $5.37, representing a modest increase from $5.12 adjusted EPS reported in fiscal 2024, which likely failed to impress investors.

The consensus view on Altria is neutral with a “Hold” rating overall. Out of the 11 analysts covering the MO stock, three recommend “Strong Buy,” six advise “Hold,” and two advocate a “Strong Sell” rating. As of writing, the stock is trading slightly above its mean price target of $54.67.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.