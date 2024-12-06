Altria Group upgraded to Buy at BofA amid ‘thematic shift’ entering 2025

As previously reported, BofA upgraded Altria Group (MO) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $65, up from $55. Key themes that the firm thinks should bolster sentiment and hold potential for positive earnings revisions include Republican administration priorities; any improvement in lower-income consumer wallets that could re-charge the convenience channel; consensus not fully reflecting the net benefit of the company’s new $600M cost savings program; and the fact that a rising market could continue to lift value stocks.

