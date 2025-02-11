Is Altria Group Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2025?

Tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), a traditionally slow and stodgy stock, saw its share price soar nearly 30% in 2024, and that increase doesn't include the stock's legendary, high-yield dividend (total return was 41%). The company, best known for selling Marlboro cigarettes in the United States, is has a solid following in the dividend investing community.

Smoking rates in the U.S. have declined for decades now. Altria sells fewer cigarettes yearly, but offsets the declines with price increases. This formula continues to pump out slow and steady earnings growth.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Should investors expect Altria's hot streak to continue in 2025? The company recently closed out 2024 with fourth-quarter earnings, including some significant updates that affected my investment thesis.

Let's look at whether Altria stock is a buy, sell, or hold going forward.

Some potential storm clouds are forming on the horizon

Altria has had an overhanging problem for years: Depending on its smokeable products (cigarettes and cigars) for the lion's share of its business. For the full 2024 year, the company derived $10.8 billion of its $11.8 billion in operating profits (91%) from smokeable products.

Shareholders generally know that while the smokeable products business is resilient and continues to fund slow dividend growth, Altria will eventually need to diversify its business away from these products. The company has positioned itself in next-generation nicotine products, like oral nicotine pouches and electronic devices (vapes). These are seen as less harmful than combustible tobacco products (though they're still bad for your health), and tobacco companies generally view them as the future.

Last year, Altria introduced enterprise goals to grow its smoke-free product volume and sales to certain milestones by 2028. Unfortunately, Altria has already walked back those goals due to competitive pressure from illegal vape products. Management expressed frustration that U.S. regulators are failing to curb illicit products, which Altria believes represent over 60% of the vaping category today.

This is a potential problem for Altria because it could steal away additional market share just as combustible volumes continue shrinking. It's not an immediate crisis, but if these challenges don't subside, Altria must pivot aggressively.

Should that worry investors who count on the stock for income?

This shouldn't stress out shareholders who depend on the stock's dividend. Altria's dividend payout ratio is still comfortable at 80% of earnings. The company also has a strong balance sheet, leveraged at a reasonable 2.1 times Altria's EBITDA, not including an $8.2 billion stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Altria stock yields 7.7% at its current share price. Such high yields are often red flags, but as you can see, this dividend remains relatively well-funded. The high yield results from a company sinking almost all its cash flow into the dividend and a market commanding a higher yield to compensate for the lack of growth.

Analysts estimate that Altria will grow its earnings by an average of 3.5% annually over the next three to five years. In other words, it's business as usual -- for now. The typical dividend raise has averaged 4% in recent years, so shareholders should expect something similar, barring accelerating deterioration in the cigarette business.

Is Altria a buy, sell, or hold?

The stock's valuation has floated higher after Altria's strong 2024 rally. Its current price-to-earnings ratio is approximately 10. That's far lower than the broader market's, but given its low single-digit growth rate, it shouldn't surprise anyone. The price/earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is slightly higher (at 2.8) than I generally like to pay for high-quality stocks.

Plus, the stock now faces more long-term risk after management walked back its smoke-free goals. Altria's cigarette business has unique pricing power, and even if the company eventually diversifies, there's no guarantee that the revenue streams that replace smokeable products will earn the same profit margins.

Are you focused solely on dividend income? Altria's generous and durable dividend makes the stock a modest buy and arguably a hold. However, due to the longer-term uncertainty, total returns-focused investors should look elsewhere.

Should you invest $1,000 in Altria Group right now?

Before you buy stock in Altria Group, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Altria Group wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $795,728!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.