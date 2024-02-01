News & Insights

Markets
MO

Altria Group Sees Higher FY24 Earnings; To Buy Back $1 Bln Shares - Update

February 01, 2024 — 08:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Tobacco company Altria Group, Inc. (MO), while reporting weak profit in its fourth quarter, but above market estimates, Thursday said it expects higher adjusted earnings in fiscal 2024. Further, the Board of Directors authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program, which is expected to complete by December 31, 2024.

For fiscal 2024, the company projects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.00 to $5.15, representing a growth rate of 1% to 4% from a $4.95 base in 2023.

Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $5.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The adjusted earnings growth in the year is expected to be weighted to the second half of the year.

The outlook excludes an estimated per share gain of $1.14 related to the sale of the IQOS Tobacco Heating System commercialization rights that are expected to occur in the second quarter of 2024.

In its fourth quarter, the company's bottom line came in at $2.06 billion, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $2.69 billion, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Adjusted earnings were $2.08 billion or $1.18 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.17 per share.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.1% to $5.98 billion from $6.11 billion last year.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Altria shares were trading at $40.61, up 1.22%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.