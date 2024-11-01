Altria Group price target raised to $60 from $52 at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank raised the firm’s price target on Altria Group (MO) to $60 from $52 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results confirmed an acceleration in growth, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

