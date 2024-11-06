News & Insights

Stocks

Altria Group price target raised to $46 from $45 at Barclays

November 06, 2024 — 04:55 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain raised the firm’s price target on Altria Group (MO) to $46 from $45 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. In a tobacco bull market, Altria is the worst positioned tobacco company, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects worsening cigarette market share losses.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.