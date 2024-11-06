Altria Group price target raised to $46 from $45 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain raised the firm’s price target on Altria Group (MO) to $46 from $45 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. In a tobacco bull market, Altria is the worst positioned tobacco company, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects worsening cigarette market share losses.
