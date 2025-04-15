Altria Group Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Altria Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $66,444, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $310,034.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $25.0 to $67.5 for Altria Group over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Altria Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Altria Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $25.0 to $67.5, over the past month.

Altria Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $14.45 $13.55 $13.6 $67.50 $66.4K 130 13 MO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.05 $5.95 $5.95 $55.00 $61.2K 607 123 MO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $32.85 $30.6 $32.85 $25.00 $55.8K 265 84 MO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $9.45 $9.4 $9.4 $50.00 $46.0K 427 100 MO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.2 $4.0 $4.15 $57.50 $35.2K 2.2K 85

About Altria Group

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, US Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Horizon Innovations, and Helix Innovations. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria maintains the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the US with 42% annual share in 2024. Beyond its core business, it holds an 8% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev and a 41% stake in cannabis manufacturer Cronos. It also acquired vaping company Njoy Holdings in 2023 and operates a joint venture with Japan Tobacco in the heated tobacco category.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Altria Group, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Altria Group's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,442,149, the price of MO is up by 0.83%, reaching $57.6.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 14 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Altria Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $46.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Sell rating for Altria Group, targeting a price of $46.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Altria Group with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MO

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Sell Sell Jan 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jan 2025 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for MO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.