Is Altria Group (MO) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Altria (MO) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Altria is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 184 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Altria is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO's full-year earnings has moved 0.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MO has gained about 29.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Altria is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is United Natural Foods (UNFI). The stock has returned 67.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, United Natural Foods' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 36.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Altria is a member of the Tobacco industry, which includes 6 individual companies and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 29.4% so far this year, so MO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

United Natural Foods, however, belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 46-stock industry is ranked #163. The industry has moved -7.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Altria and United Natural Foods. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.