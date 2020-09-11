Altria Group (MO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Altria Group (MO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 2.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.35, the dividend yield is 7.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MO was $43.35, representing a -16.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.78 and a 40.06% increase over the 52 week low of $30.95.

MO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). MO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.52. Zacks Investment Research reports MO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.07%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to MO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MO as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (DURA)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 11.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MO at 5.65%.

