Altria Group (MO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 24, 2021

Altria Group (MO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MO was $51.64, representing a -0.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.72 and a 66.85% increase over the 52 week low of $30.95.

MO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). MO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.39. Zacks Investment Research reports MO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.79%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MO as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (DHS)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (JHMS)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDL with an increase of 22.11% over the last 100 days. DHS has the highest percent weighting of MO at 5.92%.

