Altria Group (MO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Altria Group (MO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.86 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $50.14, the dividend yield is 6.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MO was $50.14, representing a -4.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.59 and a 39.94% increase over the 52 week low of $35.83.

MO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). MO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports MO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.88%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MO as a top-10 holding:

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (MO)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (MO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (MO)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (MO)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (MO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DHS with an increase of 14.87% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MO at 5.49%.

