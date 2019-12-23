Dividends
MO

Altria Group (MO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 24, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Altria Group (MO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 24, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.84 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.13, the dividend yield is 6.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MO was $51.13, representing a -11.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $57.88 and a 30.1% increase over the 52 week low of $39.30.

MO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Philip Morris International Inc (PM) and British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI). MO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.94. Zacks Investment Research reports MO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.39%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MO as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Staples (XLP)
  • WBI Power Factor High Dividend ETF (WBIY)
  • iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IECS)
  • First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL)
  • Fidelity MSCI COnsumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is WBIY with an increase of 8.23% over the last 100 days. XLP has the highest percent weighting of MO at 5.39%.

MO


