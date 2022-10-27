Altria Group Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Altria Group Inc. (MO):

Earnings: $224 million in Q3 vs. $2.72 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.12 in Q3 vs. -$1.48 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.30 billion or $1.28 per share for the period.

Revenue: $6.55 billion in Q3 vs. $6.79 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.81 to $4.89

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.