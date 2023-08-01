News & Insights

Markets
MO

Altria Group Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

August 01, 2023 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $2.117 billion, or $1.19 per share. This compares with $891 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.346 billion or $1.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $6.508 billion from $6.543 billion last year.

Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.117 Bln. vs. $891 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.19 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.18 -Revenue (Q2): $6.508 Bln vs. $6.543 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.89 to $5.03

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.