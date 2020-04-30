Altria Group Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.55 billion, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $1.12 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.03 billion or $1.09 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $6.36 billion from $5.63 billion last year.

Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.03 Bln. vs. $1.73 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.98 -Revenue (Q1): $6.36 Bln vs. $5.63 Bln last year.

