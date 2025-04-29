Markets
Altria Group Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

April 29, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.077 billion, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $2.129 billion, or $1.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.089 billion or $1.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to $5.259 billion from $5.576 billion last year.

Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.077 Bln. vs. $2.129 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $1.21 last year. -Revenue: $5.259 Bln vs. $5.576 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We continue to expect to deliver a full-year 2025 adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of 2% to 5% versus 2024. This growth rate represents full-year adjusted diluted EPS in a range of $5.30 to $5.45 from a base of $5.19 in 2024. Our guidance excludes amortization expense associated with definite-lived intangible assets, which was previously included in our adjusted results.”

Analysts, on average, forecast the company to record annual earnings of $5.33 per share.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
