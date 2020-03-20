Markets
MO

Altria Group CEO Contracts Coronavirus; CFO Named Interim Chief

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

In a regulatory filing submitted early Friday morning, Altria Group (NYSE: MO) revealed that CEO Howard Willard has contracted the COVID-19 virus. It was not immediately clear whether the tobacco company meant the SARS-CoV-2 virus, or that plus the COVID-19 disease that results from it. Either way, Willard has taken a temporary medical leave of absence to be treated.

Replacing him on an interim basis is Altria's vice chairman and CFO William Gifford. The company did not specify who would take over Gifford's duties in his two positions. He has held both since May 2018, and has been with the company since 1994.

Outside Altria's headquarters.

Image source: Altria.

The news is the latest blow for a company that had its share of struggles even before the coronavirus outbreak began rocking the world economy. The company's heavy involvement in controversial and troubled e-cigarette producer Juul Labs (it holds a 35% stake) drove it to take billions of dollars in impairment charges. These have affected its fundamentals, and in turn, investor sentiment on its stock.

Willard is taking at least some of the heat for that. Last month, Altria revealed that he would receive nothing under the annual incentive plan he has with the company. The tobacco giant said that its compensation committee "considered the significant impact that Altria's 2018 minority investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. has had on shareholder value."

The company, considered not only a leading tobacco name in the market but also a top dividend stock, saw its share price fall by almost 5% in mid-afternoon trading on Friday. This performance was worse than that of leading stock indexes.

10 stocks we like better than Altria Group
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Altria Group wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular