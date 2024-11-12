Altria Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Altria Group (MO) with 10,018 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 14.98%. Nov-24 55 calls and 11/22 weekly 56 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on January 30th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MO:
- Altria Group price target raised to $46 from $45 at Barclays
- Altria Group price target raised to $222 from $219 at TD Cowen
- Altria Group price target raised to $60 from $52 at Deutsche Bank
- Altria Group price target raised to $55 from $53 at BofA
- Altria Group price target raised to $60 from $54 at Stifel
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.