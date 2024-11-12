Altria Group call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Altria Group (MO) with 10,018 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 14.98%. Nov-24 55 calls and 11/22 weekly 56 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.21. Earnings are expected on January 30th.

