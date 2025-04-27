ALTRIA Earnings Preview: Recent $MO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALTRIA ($MO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,755,689,395 and earnings of $1.22 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MO stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

ALTRIA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,030 institutional investors add shares of ALTRIA stock to their portfolio, and 791 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

ALTRIA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MO in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Sell" rating on 04/01/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for ALTRIA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $MO forecast page.

ALTRIA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MO recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $MO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Damian McNeela from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $60.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Faham Baig from UBS set a target price of $46.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Gaurav Jain from Barclays set a target price of $46.0 on 11/06/2024

on 11/06/2024 Matthew Smith from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $60.0 on 11/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.