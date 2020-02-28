US Markets

Altria CEO won't get annual incentive due to souring Juul investment

Uday Sampath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Altria Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard will not receive an annual incentive award as a result of the Marlboro maker's souring minority investment in e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc MO.N Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard will not receive an annual incentive award as a result of the Marlboro maker's souring minority investment in e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

"The Compensation Committee considered the significant impact that Altria's 2018 minority investment in Juul Labs Inc has had on shareholder value. As a result ... Willard should not receive an award under the Annual Incentive Plan for 2019," the company said.

Willard's 2018 incentive award was $2.25 million. The company also said Willard's base salary in 2020 would not increase from $1.25 million.

Altria valued its 35% stake in Juul at $4.2 billion as of the end of 2019, down from $12.8 billion in December 2018, as a string of vaping-related deaths, coupled with increased bans following a surge in teenage vaping, cloud the prospects of e-cigarette makers.

Willard had said in January that he was "highly disappointed in the financial performance of the Juul investment."

U.S. regulators have also opened a probe into Altria's investment, a source told Reuters earlier this month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Most Popular