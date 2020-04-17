Altria CEO Howard Willard steps down

April 17 (Reuters) - Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group Inc MO.N said on Friday that its Chief Executive Officer Howard Willard, who is recovering from COVID-19, has stepped down from the role.

Altria said Willard has decided to retire after 28 years with the company and his departure was effective April 14.

The company's Chief Financial Officer Billy Gifford, will succeed Willard.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

