Markets
MO

Altria Back To Profit In Q3, But Misses Estimates; Narrows Annual Earnings Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tobacco products provider Altria Group, Inc. (MO) Thursday reported profit of $224 million or $0.12 per share in the third quarter, compared with loss of $2.722 billion or $1.48 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

This was primarily due to lower losses from investments in equity securities of $2.478 billion in the latest quarter compared with $5.915 billion loss last year.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $1.28 per share, that missed the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 3.5% to $6.55 billion, mainly driven by the sale of the company's former Ste. Michelle wine business in October 2021 and lower revenues in the smokeable products segment. The consensus estimate was for $5.59 billion.

Looking forward, Altria has narrowed its guidance for full-year adjusted EPS to a range of $4.81-$4.89, compared with the prior outlook of $4.79-$4.93. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $4.85 per share for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular