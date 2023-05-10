News & Insights

Altria agrees to $235 mln settlement to resolve Juul-related cases

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 10, 2023 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Altria Group Inc MO.N said on Wednesday it had reached a $235 million settlement to resolve at least 6,000 Juul-related state and federal cases.

E-cigarette maker Juul has been battling several lawsuits about deceptively marketing e-cigarettes and contributing to a youth vaping epidemic, and so has former investor Altria.

"While we continue to believe the claims against us are meritless, we believe this settlement avoids the uncertainty and expense of a protracted legal process and is in the best interest of our shareholders," said Murray Garnick, Altria's executive vice president and general counsel.

He added this settlement brings to a close the vast majority of its pending Juul-related litigation.

Altria expects to record a pre-tax charge of $235 million in the second quarter of 2023 and intends to exclude it from adjusted earnings per share.

As of December, Altria's share of Juul was valued at $250 million, down from $12.8 billion in 2018

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnanyaMariam.Rajesh@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/AnanyaMariam;))

