Markets
AIMC

Altra Industrial Motion Q3 Adj. Profit Misses Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) reported third quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.80, flat with prior year. On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.83, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP net income declined to $33.6 million from $35.4 million, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.51 compared to $0.54.

Net sales were $466.3 million, down 0.6%. Analysts on average had estimated $471.05 million in revenue. Organic sales growth was 1.9%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIMC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular