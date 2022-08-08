Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.09

The board of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 4th of October, with investors receiving $0.09 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 0.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Altra Industrial Motion's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Altra Industrial Motion's profits didn't cover the dividend, but the company was generating enough cash instead. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 53.2%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 69% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

NasdaqGS:AIMC Historic Dividend August 8th 2022

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.20 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.1% over that duration. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Altra Industrial Motion's earnings per share has shrunk at 25% a year over the past five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Altra Industrial Motion's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Altra Industrial Motion (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

