Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AIMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.47% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.06, the dividend yield is .4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIMC was $40.06, representing a -7.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.17 and a 233.83% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

AIMC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). AIMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.49. Zacks Investment Research reports AIMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -22.73%, compared to an industry average of -22.2%.

