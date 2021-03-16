Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -64.71% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIMC was $63.05, representing a -5.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $66.38 and a 425.42% increase over the 52 week low of $12.

AIMC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). AIMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.4. Zacks Investment Research reports AIMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.51%, compared to an industry average of 11%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.