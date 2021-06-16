Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AIMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.12, the dividend yield is .48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIMC was $66.12, representing a -2.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.07 and a 133.06% increase over the 52 week low of $28.37.

AIMC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). AIMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.01. Zacks Investment Research reports AIMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12.33%, compared to an industry average of 23.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AIMC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

