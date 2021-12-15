Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AIMC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AIMC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $49.96, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIMC was $49.96, representing a -26.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $68.07 and a 1.34% increase over the 52 week low of $49.30.

AIMC is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). AIMC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.24. Zacks Investment Research reports AIMC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.8%, compared to an industry average of 26.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aimc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.