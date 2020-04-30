Altra Industrial Motion Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AIMC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.75, changing hands as high as $29.20 per share. Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AIMC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AIMC's low point in its 52 week range is $12 per share, with $38.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.91.

