Stocks

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Moves 6.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) shares rallied 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $62.83. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 12.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Altra Industrial recorded solid price appreciation, courtesy of its encouraging first-quarter 2021 results, wherein adjusted earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.2% and 3.1%, respectively. For 2021, the company increased its financial projections, backed by healthy orders, improved visibility and strengthening markets. Sales are now projected to be $1,820-$1,850 million, higher than $1,790-$1,830 million mentioned earlier. Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be $3.09-$3.24, up from the previously projected $2.95-$3.15.

Price and Consensus

Price Consensus Chart for AIMC

This industrial products company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +28.3%. Revenues are expected to be $454.66 million, up 13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Altra, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AIMC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC): Free Stock Analysis Report
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing

Latest Stocks Videos

    #TradeTalks: Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data

    Stocks have struggled to set new highs, despite all the recent economic data which is starting to look like the V-shaped recovery some forecast just 12 months ago. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino.

    5 days ago

    Zacks

    Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular