Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.09 per share.

At the current share price of $61.23 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.59%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 4.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.86 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.47%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.60% Downside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altra Industrial Motion is $58.41. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $65.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.60% from its latest reported closing price of $61.23.

The projected annual revenue for Altra Industrial Motion is $1,977MM, an increase of 1.60%. The projected annual EPS is $3.40, an increase of 1,197.70%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 530 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altra Industrial Motion. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.38%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:AIMC is 0.2524%, an increase of 24.3059%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.55% to 79,505K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 6,337,280 shares representing 9.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,871,950 shares, representing a decrease of 8.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIMC by 3.33% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 3,629,442 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,658,923 shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIMC by 4.60% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,293,737 shares representing 5.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820,829 shares, representing a decrease of 16.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIMC by 130.71% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 2,590,400 shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,174,794 shares, representing an increase of 16.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIMC by 24.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,141,422 shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,152,252 shares, representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIMC by 2.18% over the last quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts. Altra has approximately 9,500 employees and over 50 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

